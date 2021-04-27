Adsense 300×250

State Health Minister Dr. Faisal Sultan on Tuesday said that Pakistan Army will assist the civil administration to ensure compliance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by the general public.

According to the details, while talking to media in Islamabad, Dr. Faisal Sultan said that bold steps are being taken to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and Pakistan Army will assist the civil administration to ensure compliance of SOPs by the general public.

He said that government has so far purchased over 3 million doses of anti-corona vaccine up to 30th March this year.

Dr. Faisal Sultan said that deals have been signed for purchase of further 30 million doses.

He said that vaccines are being purchased from three different manufacturing companies while Chinese government has donated 1.7 million doses to Pakistan.

Dr Faisal Sultan said that due to rapid spread of Corona virus across the globe, shortage of vaccine is being witnessed in many countries. He said that He said capability of health care system is being improved in different hospitals.

Dr Faisal Sultan said that the vaccination process is underway successfully across the country without any break.

State Health Minister said that 1200 COVID-19 vaccination centers have been established across the country including 22 mass centers with capacity of vaccination of 5000 doses daily.

He said vaccination of citizens above 50-year of age is continuing with walk-in- facility while registration of citizens above 40-year age has been started today.

He said that list of vaccination centers is available on the website of NCOC. He said these centers are open throughout the whole week except Friday and vaccination is being conducted after Iftaar also.

Dr Faisal Sultan once again appealed the nation to observe the Corona SOPs strictly to contain the rapid spread of the virus.