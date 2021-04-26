Adsense 970×250

Cambridge Exams: Shafqat Mahmood extends good wishes to appearing students

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

26th Apr, 2021. 10:08 am
The Cambridge examinations have commenced from today (Monday) with strict coronavirus standard operating procedures in place across Pakistan amid the third wave of the killer virus.  While extending good wishes to the appearing candidates on Twitter , the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said that these are tough times and difficult decisions have been made keeping the student’s best interest in view.

“British Council is committed to strict implementation of SOPs and we will monitor them closely. Good Luck!” the federal minister said in a tweet.

A day earlier, the education minister took to his Twitter to highlight the outlined safety precautions by the managing authorities to ensure the safety of appearing candidates.

Pakistan Coronavirus Update

On the other hand, the new cases have taken the national tally of positive cases to 800,452 with 285,542 reported in Punjab, 290,788 in Sindh, 114,077 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 72,613 in Islamabad, 21,743 in Balochistan, 16,591 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and 5,258 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Highest Death Toll

Pakistan on Saturday recorded 157 deaths due to the killer virus, making it the country’s highest single-day death toll since the coronavirus pandemic began last year. Previously, the highest death toll reported by the country was 153 on June 20 last year.

