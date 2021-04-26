Adsense 300×250

The Cambridge examinations have commenced from today (Monday) with strict coronavirus standard operating procedures in place across Pakistan amid the third wave of the killer virus. While extending good wishes to the appearing candidates on Twitter , the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said that these are tough times and difficult decisions have been made keeping the student’s best interest in view.

“British Council is committed to strict implementation of SOPs and we will monitor them closely. Good Luck!” the federal minister said in a tweet.

A day earlier, the education minister took to his Twitter to highlight the outlined safety precautions by the managing authorities to ensure the safety of appearing candidates.

