Adsense 970×250

Canada announces suspension of flights from Pakistan due to COVID-19

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

23rd Apr, 2021. 10:14 am
Adsense 300×600
Canada
Adsense 300×250

The Canadian government has announced that it will ban passenger flights from India and Pakistan for the next 30 days.

According to the media reports, all direct commercial and private passenger flights from India and Pakistan will be included in the ban, although cargo flights will still be permitted.

Omar Alghabra, Canadian Minister of Transport, said that, “We’ve been saying for over a year, now is not the time to travel,” adding that; “Border restrictions can change at any time, and you can be stuck in another country.”

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said Canada would not hesitate to bar flights from other nations if needed.

As per the government officials, passengers flying to Canada from India and Pakistan via an indirect route will be required to have a negative coronavirus test taken at their last point of departure.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Fawad Chaudhry
3 mins ago
‘Agreement between Govt. and banned TLP fully implemented,’ says Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that the...
India: Covid-19 Patients die in hospital ICU fire
28 mins ago
India: Covid-19 Patients die in hospital ICU fire

At least 13 coronavirus patients have died as a fire erupted in...
Shah Mahmood Qureshi
33 mins ago
Pakistan FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for Turkey from Iran

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for Turkey from Iran...
The new iPad Pro 2021 could be the tablet that can replace your laptop
1 hour ago
iPad Pro 2021: Features and Specifications explained

The new Apple iPad Pro, grabbed the massive attention during the recent...
Apple AirTags price, release date, news and features
1 hour ago
All You need to know about Apple AirTag

The tech giant Apple has expanded the Find My ecosystem with AirTag,...
PAK vs ZIM: Team Pakistan eye series win in 2nd T20I
1 hour ago
PAK vs ZIM: Team Pakistan eye series win in 2nd T20I

Green shirts will be looking for another win against Zimbabwe in the...

Recent News

Fawad Chaudhry
3 mins ago
‘Agreement between Govt. and banned TLP fully implemented,’ says Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that the...
India: Covid-19 Patients die in hospital ICU fire
28 mins ago
India: Covid-19 Patients die in hospital ICU fire

At least 13 coronavirus patients have died as a fire erupted in...
Shah Mahmood Qureshi
33 mins ago
Pakistan FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for Turkey from Iran

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for Turkey from Iran...
The new iPad Pro 2021 could be the tablet that can replace your laptop
1 hour ago
iPad Pro 2021: Features and Specifications explained

The new Apple iPad Pro, grabbed the massive attention during the recent...