Canada announces suspension of flights from Pakistan due to COVID-19

The Canadian government has announced that it will ban passenger flights from India and Pakistan for the next 30 days.

According to the media reports, all direct commercial and private passenger flights from India and Pakistan will be included in the ban, although cargo flights will still be permitted.

Omar Alghabra, Canadian Minister of Transport, said that, “We’ve been saying for over a year, now is not the time to travel,” adding that; “Border restrictions can change at any time, and you can be stuck in another country.”

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said Canada would not hesitate to bar flights from other nations if needed.

As per the government officials, passengers flying to Canada from India and Pakistan via an indirect route will be required to have a negative coronavirus test taken at their last point of departure.