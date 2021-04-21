Adsense 970×250

CM Punjab Usman Buzdar urges Opposition to act responsibly

Syed Umarullah Hussaini

21st Apr, 2021. 10:36 am
Usman Buzdar
Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that opposition acted irresponsibly during recent internal crisis in Pakistan.

According to the details, the draw for the allotment of 2,000 apartments in LDA City Naya Pakistan was held at the Chief Minister’s Office. The cost of the apartment is about Rs. 2.7 million and successful candidates can apply separately for the subsidy from Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority (NAPHDA). In the first phase, apartments will be allotted to provincial, federal and LDA employees.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that during the time when violent protests that erupted after the arrest of banned political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) leader Saad Hussain Rizvi, the opposition should have played a vital role in uniting the nation, but ‘they played politics even on this matter as well.’

Usman Buzdar said that, ‘to be united is the need of time, and it is our responsibility to act as one.’

It should be mentioned here that a resolution for the expulsion of French envoy from country was tabled in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The resolution said that the French Magazine published blasphemous caricatures of the Prophet of the Islam for the first time in 2015 and despite strong reaction and condemnation from the Muslims around the globe, a deliberate attempt has once again been made to harm religious harmony and peace at the international level.

The resolution said encouragement of elements involved in hurting sentiments of millions of Muslims by the French President in the name of freedom of expression is regrettable.

The resolution demanded of the House to have a detailed discussion on the expulsion of French Ambassador from the country.

