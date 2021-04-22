Adsense 970×250

COAS reiterates Pakistan’s Strong Support For A Sovereign, Prosperous Afghanistan

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

22nd Apr, 2021. 05:22 pm
COAS meets Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan
The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has on Wednesday held a meeting with His Excellency Mr Najibullah Ali Khil, Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghan Peace Process and enhanced bilateral security was discussed during the meeting.

The two leaders also exchanged views on defence cooperation and effective border management between the two brotherly countries, ISPR added.

ISPR further said that the Army Chief reiterated that peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan.

“Our sole aim is helping Afghan’s achieve a peaceful, sovereign, democratic, stable and prosperous Afghanistan,” said COAS Bajwa.

Furthermore, the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contributions to conflict prevention in the region and relentless support provided in Afghan Peace Process.

Earlier, COAS Bajwa had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and exchanged views on the current political and security situation of the country.

Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Luitenant General Faiz Hameed was also present during the meeting, sources said.

