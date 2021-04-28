Coronavirus: Pakistan records highest single day death toll

Adsense 300×250

Pakistan on Wednesday recorded 201 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which is the highest single-day death toll recorded since the pandemic started last year.

According to the details, this is the first time coronavirus deaths in the country have crossed the 200-mark.

As per the latest statistics of COVID-19 National Dashboard, the death toll in the country reached 17,329 with the latest surge.

Whereas, after the conduction of 49,101 samples in the past 24 hours, 5,292 people tested positive for the dread virus. With the inclusion of fresh infections, the national tally of confirmed cases jumped to 810,231.

The country’s positivity rate has risen to 10.77%, with 88,207 active cases, while the number of recoveries nationwide has reached 704,494 so far.

Uninterrupted Oxygen Supply

A meeting of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) that was held in Islamabad conducted a complete supply and demand analysis in order to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen to hospitals amid spiking Covid-19 disease spread.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan and Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtyar and other officials, participated in the meeting.

The forum also deliberated on the actions taken by various stakeholders in areas where lockdown is to be implemented due to high positivity ratio.

The Managing Director of Utility Stores Corporation briefed the meeting about availability and provision of stocks for the areas where complete lockdown could be enforced.

Chinese Assistance

On the other hand, the government of China has pledged to stand with Pakistan to provide support to control the third wave of COVID-19 and continue supply of vaccine to help the all-weather strategic cooperative partner till elimination of the deadly virus.

The Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin, said during his regular briefing in Beijing that the third batch of one million doses of Chinese government-donated vaccines has been handed over to the Pakistani authorities.

Meanwhile, another consignment of one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines is also likely to transport from China to Pakistan later this week.