Coronavirus Update: Pakistan records 118 deaths in last 24 hours

The Coronavirus pandemic has claimed 118 more lives in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, taking the national death tally to 17,117.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data 5,611 new infections surfaced when 55,611 samples were tested during this period.

The country’s overall positivity ratio of new cases jumped to 10.17%, according to the NCOC. Whereas the national tally of confirmed cases climbed to 795,627.

Ventilator Occupancy reaches 90 percent

The ventilator occupancy at Punjab government hospitals has reached 90 percent due to the rampant increase in the coronavirus infections.

According to the data, out of 84 ventilators at Mayo Hospital, 81 are currently in use of critically ill patients. 32 ventilators allocated for the COVID critical patients at the Services Hospital are also occupied.

Whereas all the ventilators designated for the critical COVID patients at Kot Khawaja Saeed and Mian Nawaz Sharif (Yakki Gate), Jinnah, General hospital and Ganga Ram Hospital have been already occupied.

President urges to follow SOPs

On the other hand, President Dr Arif Alvi while expressing concern over spike in COVID-19 cases in the country has urged the people to stick to voluntary discipline and observe all standard operating procedures.

In a tweet, he said indicators are alarming.

The President said this Ummah was built on discipline, then reached out with faith and in these trying times voluntary discipline, not imposed by state, is being demanded by me.

Dr Arif Alvi said stay home, wear mask and wash hands. If desperate to go out keep distance.