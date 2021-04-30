Coronavirus Update: Pakistan records 131 deaths in a single day

Adsense 300×250

Pakistan has recorded 131 more deaths related to the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours taking the national death tally to 17,811.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), as many as 5,112 people were tested positive for COVID-19 during the said period, after which the national tally of confirmed cases jumped to 820,823.

In the last 24 hours, 3,272 patients recovered from the dread virus, pushing the total number of recovered patients to 711,465.

On Thursday, the National Command and Operation Centre has announced Eid holidays from 10th to 15th of the next month to reduce national mobility to prevent spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The forum in view of current spike of Covid-19 in the country issued comprehensive guidelines for “Stay Home-Stay Safe for Eid-ul-Fitr 2021” from 8th -16th May 2021 to arrest further spread of the contagion.

The forum further states that all markets, businesses and shops will remain closed except essential services.

NCOC asked the authorities concerned to issue comprehensive SOPs for Youm-e-Ali, Itekaf, Shab-e-Qadar, Jumma-tul-Wida and Namaz-e-Eid before 1st May. There will be complete ban on tourism for both locals and outsiders.

The forum further said inter-provincial, inter-city, public transport except private vehicles will be banned. Taxis and rikshaws and private vehicles will be allowed with fifty percent occupancy, while additional trains will manage extra passenger load till 7th of next month thereafter normal train operation be resumed.