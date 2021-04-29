Coronavirus Update: Pakistan records 151 deaths in a single day

Adsense 300×250

Pakistan has recorded 151 more deaths related to the novel coronavirus in a single day, taking the nationwide tally of fatalities to 17,680.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 5,480 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 for the same period, pushing the number of positive cases to 815,711.

As many as 57,013 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours out of which 5, 480 persons were tested positive for the disease. Overall 11,739,027 tests have been conducted so far to detect the deadly virus. The positivity ratio was recorded at 9.61 percent during the last 24 hours.

Statistics 29 April 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 57,013

Positive Cases: 5480

Positivity % : 9.61%

Deaths : 151 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 28, 2021

On the other hand, the Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has urged the business community to ensure strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures in markets and commercial areas to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

In a virtual meeting with the President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, he said the third wave of covid-19 has spread to a dangerous level and business community should play its role for strict compliance to SOPs.

The Minister said reduction in coronavirus cases would help the government to consider easing restrictions on businesses.