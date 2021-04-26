Coronavirus Update: Pakistan records 4,825 cases in a single day

Adsense 300×250

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has jumped to 800,452 after fresh inclusion of 4,825 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), 70 more people died due to the dread virus taking the national tally of deaths to 17,187.

As many as 4,234 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, after which the total number of recovered patients has reached to 694,046.

On the other hand, NCOC has issued directives to immediately close O and A-Level classes, as well as regular academic sessions from Grade 9 to Grade 12 in private schools owing to the spike in coronavirus cases.

The NCOC ordered the closure of educational institutions in view of another spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

The Centre directed the educational institutions to suspend physical classes of Class 9, 10, 11, 12, O and A-Level. It has allowed the institutions to continue online classes for the students.

The NCOC ordered all private schools to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19 during O and A-Level examinations. Moreover, three to five members will be allowed in private schools from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.