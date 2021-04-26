Adsense 970×250

Coronavirus Update: Pakistan records 4,825 cases in a single day

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

26th Apr, 2021. 09:17 am
Adsense 300×600
Pakistan Coronavirus
Adsense 300×250

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has jumped to 800,452 after fresh inclusion of 4,825 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), 70 more people died due to the dread virus taking the national tally of deaths to 17,187.

As many as 4,234 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, after which the total number of recovered patients has reached to 694,046.

On the other hand, NCOC has issued directives to immediately close O and A-Level classes, as well as regular academic sessions from Grade 9 to Grade 12 in private schools owing to the spike in coronavirus cases.

The NCOC ordered the closure of educational institutions in view of another spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

The Centre directed the educational institutions to suspend physical classes of Class 9, 10, 11, 12, O and A-Level. It has allowed the institutions to continue online classes for the students.

The NCOC ordered all private schools to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19 during O and A-Level examinations. Moreover, three to five members will be allowed in private schools from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Saudi Arabia SR200 banknote
9 hours ago
Saudi Central Bank Issues New “Two-Hundred” Riyal Banknote

The Saudi Central Bank has introduced a “Two Hundred” new banknote worth...
Murad Raas
9 hours ago
All Schools To Open In Sialkot From Monday due to infection rate at 3%: Murad Raas

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas has announced that the private schools will...
Momal Sheikh
9 hours ago
Photos: Momal Sheikh Hosted Game Night For Fellow Celebrities

Every now and then, Pakistani celebrities host different house parties and picnics...
PM Imran PTI 25 years
9 hours ago
“I am proud of the PTI’s achievements over the last 2.5 years”: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has lauded his party workers for obtaining success...
Pakistani passport for UAE
10 hours ago
Pakistani expats In UAE Will Only Pay 50% Fee For Passport Renewal

Good news for Pakistani exiles living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)...
Shehereyar Munawar
10 hours ago
Why Fawad Khan Bullied Sheheryar Munawar?

Shehereyar Munawar has made the entire nation fell in love with him...

Recent News

Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
4 hours ago
Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan On, 26th April 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Rate in Pakistan Rupee) exchange rate given below....
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
4 hours ago
Bitcoin To PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Rate In Pakistan For, April 26th

Karachi: Today 1 bitcoin to PKR (BTC TO PKR) according to the...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
5 hours ago
Currency Rates In Pakistan – 26th April 2021

Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on 26th April 2021. Latest currency rates...
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
5 hours ago
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Karachi (Pakistan) for, 26th April 2021

Karachi: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan, on 26th, April 2021 are being sold...