Coronavirus Update: Pakistan records 98 more deaths and 5,857 infections

Pakistan recorded 98 more deaths related to the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the national death tally to 16,698.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the country registered 5,857 more infections during this period after the conduction of 57,591 tests, taking the national toll of confirmed cases to 778,238.

In the last 24 hours, 3,986 more people recovered from the dread virus, after which the total number of recoveries jumped to 676,605.

According to the national dashboard, the total number of coronavirus patients in Sindh has reached 275,081 while 4,562 people have died so far.

In Punjab, the total number of COVID-19 patients is 279,437 and 7,718 people have died so far due to the virus. While the total number of patients in Balochistan is 21,242 and the death toll has reached 226.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded a total of 109,704 virus patients, with 2,990 deaths, whereas in Azad Kashmir 16,026 people have been infected with the virus and 449 people have died.

In Islamabad, 71,533 people have been infected so far from the virus, whereas 649 deaths have been reported since outbreak.

Gilgit-Baltistan recorded 5,215 cases and 104 deaths so far due to the coronavirus.