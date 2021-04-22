Adsense 970×250

Coronavirus Update: Pakistan records 98 more deaths and 5,857 infections

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

22nd Apr, 2021. 11:15 am
Adsense 300×600
Coronavirus
Adsense 300×250

Pakistan recorded 98 more deaths related to the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the national death tally to 16,698.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the country registered 5,857 more infections during this period after the conduction of 57,591 tests, taking the national toll of confirmed cases to 778,238.

In the last 24 hours, 3,986 more people recovered from the dread virus, after which the total number of recoveries jumped to 676,605.

According to the national dashboard, the total number of coronavirus patients in Sindh has reached 275,081 while 4,562 people have died so far.

In Punjab, the total number of COVID-19 patients is 279,437 and 7,718 people have died so far due to the virus. While the total number of patients in Balochistan is 21,242 and the death toll has reached 226.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded a total of 109,704 virus patients, with 2,990 deaths, whereas in Azad Kashmir 16,026 people have been infected with the virus and 449 people have died.

In Islamabad, 71,533 people have been infected so far from the virus, whereas 649 deaths have been reported since outbreak.

Gilgit-Baltistan recorded 5,215 cases and 104 deaths so far due to the coronavirus.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

FIA launches 'groundbreaking' electric GT category
10 mins ago
FIA outlines the future of GT Racing-And its electric

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), which is governing body of motor...
google
34 mins ago
Google doodle urges the importance of planting trees on Earth day 2021

Earth Day is observed annually on April 22 to show support for...
Pakistani Celebrities denounce the Blast on Serena Chowk in Quetta
1 hour ago
Pakistani Celebrities denounce the Blast on Serena Chowk in Quetta

The death toll after a bomb explosion at a luxury hotel in...
PM Imran
1 hour ago
PM Imran Khan reprobates Quetta hotel blast

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday denounced the Quetta hotel blast incident...
Jennifer-Lopez
2 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez wishes birthday to her ex-husband’s daughter

US-based pop icon and star actress Jennifer Lopez wished a happy birthday...
Quetta
2 hours ago
Quetta Blast: Death toll rises to 5, Health officials fear more casualties

The death toll after a bomb explosion at a luxury hotel in...

Recent News

2 mins ago
Earth Day: Kangana Ranaut shares pictures on Twitter showcasing her love with nature

Bollywood Diva Kangana Ranaut shared a message on her Twitter handle on...
FIA launches 'groundbreaking' electric GT category
10 mins ago
FIA outlines the future of GT Racing-And its electric

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), which is governing body of motor...
19 mins ago
Salman Khan donates food kits to to COVID-19 warriors

Famed Bollywood actor Salman Khan has started providing food kits to Covid-19...
google
34 mins ago
Google doodle urges the importance of planting trees on Earth day 2021

Earth Day is observed annually on April 22 to show support for...