Country’s GDP growth must be at least 6 to 7 percent: Shaukat Tarin

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

18th Apr, 2021. 05:15 pm
Shaukat Tarin
The newly-appointed Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin had met Prime Minister Imran Khan recently and discussed the economic situation in the country.

Economist and financial experts had also attended the meeting. Federal Minister for Energy Hamad Azhar and social media members of the ruling party were also present in the meeting.

According to sources, the meeting took place at the Prime Minister’s House two days ago in which the country’s economic situation was discussed.

Expressing full confidence in Shaukat Tarinn’s abilities, PM Imran Khan said that he has known Shaukat Tareen for 35 years and he has also been a part of the Board of Governors of Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

“I am confident that Shaukat Tarin will come up with better planning for the further stability of the country’s economy”, said PM Khan.

Shaukat Tareen said that based on 49 years of economic experience, the only solution to the economic problems is to increase the GDP of the country.

“The country’s GDP growth must be at least 6 to 7 percent.”

The Finance Minister while answering the question related to SBP’s Governor removal from his post, said that the Governor SBP had done a “great job in bringing reforms to the bank.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier announced the appointment of Shaukat Tarin as the new Finance Minister of Pakistan.

Shaukat Tarin is the fourth minister after Asad Umar, Hafeez Sheikh, and Hamad Azhar in the two-year and eight-month PTI government to be given the pen of finance.

