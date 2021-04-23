Court approves NAB appeal to auction Nawaz Sharif’s properties

Adsense 300×250

Accountability Court has approved the National Accountability Bureau’s plea seeking auction of properties of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

As per the details, the court has directed the chairman Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to sell the shares of Nawaz Sharif whereas commissioners of Lahore and Sheikhupura have been directed to sell the plots.

Nawaz Sharif was declared proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana reference, the anti-graft watchdog released the orders.

According to details, SECP told that the former PM has shares in four companies and eight accounts in private banks including three foreign currency accounts. As per the sources, the former premier has lac and 12 thousand rupees in five accounts and 566 euros, 698 USD, and 498 GBP in foreign accounts.

NAB report mentions that Sharif and members dependent on him have properties in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Murree, and Abbottabad.

The assets include a 15-Kanal home in Abbottabad, property in Upper Mall, 1,752-Kanal agricultural land in Lahore, 936-Kanal land in Moza Manik, and other properties.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday held a telephonic conversation with PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif.

According to the details, both leaders discussed the political situation in the country and the PDM’s future strategy to oust the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).