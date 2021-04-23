Adsense 970×250

Court approves NAB appeal to auction Nawaz Sharif’s properties

Komal FatimaWeb Editor

23rd Apr, 2021. 01:42 pm
Adsense 300×600
Nawaz Sharif properties NAB
Adsense 300×250

Accountability Court has approved the National Accountability Bureau’s plea seeking auction of properties of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

As per the details, the court has directed the chairman Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to sell the shares of Nawaz Sharif whereas commissioners of Lahore and Sheikhupura have been directed to sell the plots.

Nawaz Sharif was declared proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana reference, the anti-graft watchdog released the orders.

According to details, SECP told that the former PM has shares in four companies and eight accounts in private banks including three foreign currency accounts. As per the sources, the former premier has lac and 12 thousand rupees in five accounts and 566 euros, 698 USD, and 498 GBP in foreign accounts.

NAB report mentions that Sharif and members dependent on him have properties in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Murree, and Abbottabad.

The assets include a 15-Kanal home in Abbottabad, property in Upper Mall, 1,752-Kanal agricultural land in Lahore, 936-Kanal land in Moza Manik, and other properties.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday held a telephonic conversation with PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif.

According to the details, both leaders discussed the political situation in the country and the PDM’s future strategy to oust the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Pandemic Reaches World's Highest Peak As Climber Contracts COVID
5 mins ago
Pandemic Reaches World’s Highest Peak As Climber Contracts COVID

The coronavirus has reached almost every corner of the globe, and only...
Ramadan: Make Tempting Chicken Chow Mein Fritters With This Recipe
2 hours ago
Ramadan: Make Tempting Chicken Chow Mein Fritters With This Recipe

There is no doubt that iftar in Ramadan is incomplete without Fritters...
Nida Yasir
2 hours ago
Why Nida Yasir Bashed After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine Jab?

Famous morning show host and actress Nida Yasir has recieved the first...
Arnault surpasses Musk
3 hours ago
Elon Musk Unseated as the World’s Second Richest Person by Owner of Luxury Conglomerate

Elon Musk has been knocked off by luxury magnate Bernard Arnault from...
NA Session Adjourned Without Discussing Expulsion Of French Ambassador
3 hours ago
NA Session Adjourned Without Discussing Expulsion Of French Ambassador

The lower house of Pakistan's parliament has been adjourned for an indefinite...
Hira Mani
3 hours ago
Hira Mani Has Already Found Her Daughter-In-Law

Leading Pakistani actress Hira Mani has chosen a 4-year-old girl as her...

Recent News

Pandemic Reaches World's Highest Peak As Climber Contracts COVID
5 mins ago
Pandemic Reaches World’s Highest Peak As Climber Contracts COVID

The coronavirus has reached almost every corner of the globe, and only...
Sawara Khan posted a hilarious Video Of Kareena by revealing why kareena is a legend,
15 mins ago
Swara Bhasker posted a hilarious Video Of Kareena Kapoor Khan

Swara Bhasker posted a funny video on Instagram from Veere Di Wedding...
Amit Mistry
20 mins ago
Bollywood actor Amit Mistry Dies At 47

Indian film and TV actor Amit Mistry dies of a heart attack...
Mohit Raina
33 mins ago
Indian Actor Mohit Raina Hospitalized After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Famous Indian TV actor Mohit Raina has also become the prey of...