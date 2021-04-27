COVID-19 claims 142 lives, infects 4,487 more people in past 24 hours

Adsense 300×250

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has claimed 142 more lives and infected 4,487 more people in Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), after the inclusion of fresh infections the national tally of confirmed cases has jumped to 804,939 with 17,329 total deaths.

The highest death toll in the last 24 hours was reported in Punjab with 107 new deaths. The country’s positivity rate has risen to 10.2% with 87,794 active cases, while the number of recoveries nationwide has reached 699,816 so far.

However, to mitigate the losses incurred from the intensifying third wave of coronavirus, the government has placed a number of restrictions.

Registration of citizens above 40 for vaccination begins today

The National Command and Operation Center opens registration of forty plus age citizens for Covid-19 vaccination today.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in a tweet, said it has also been decided to allow walk-in vaccination of all registered citizens of above fifty age.

He said the citizens who are forty years or older can register and encourage others to register for the vaccination.

No negligence would be tolerated

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said no negligence would be tolerated in following the standard operating procedures with an aim to successfully control the third wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The minister said all the national institutions have worked efficiently in curbing the spread of deadly virus; however the Army was called to help the civil administrations to further ensure the implementation of the SOPs.

He said the upcoming 15 to 18 days are critical as the people might come out of their homes for shopping hence it is imperative to implement the SOPs in letter and spirit to prevent the pandemic.