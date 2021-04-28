Adsense 970×250

COVID-19: In a first, Pakistan vaccinates 100,000 people in a day

Web Desk

28th Apr, 2021. 04:35 pm
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Wednesday said that more than 100,000 people were vaccinated in a day for the first time in Pakistan yesterday.

On Twitter sharing the update, the federal minister said that 2.1 million have been vaccinated against the Covid-19 up until this point.

“Daily vaccinations crossed 1 lakh in a day interestingly for the first time yesterday. Total vaccinations yesterday were 117,852. Complete vaccinations so far now 2.1 million. Great to see more people registering,” the chief of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) tweeted.

It may noted that 201 more people died of Coronavirus infection across the country during the last twenty-four hours.

According to latest statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Center, 5,292 new positive cases were reported in the country after conducting the tests of 49,101 people during the same period.

The positivity ratio remained ten point seven percent.

