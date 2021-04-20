COVID-19 in Pakistan: National toll of Confirmed Cases jumps to 766,882

Adsense 300×250

Pakistan reported 137 deaths due to the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours taking the national death tally to 16,453.

According to the National Command and Operations Center, after the inclusion of 5,445 infections, the total number of confirmed cases in Pakistan has reached to 766,882.

The number of active cases across the country now stands at 83,298 whereas 667,131 people have recovered from Coronavirus.

The highest number of deaths due to coronavirus has been reported in Punjab where 7,561 people lost their lives whereas 4,556 people lost their lives in Sindh, 2,920 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 645 in Islamabad, 104 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 225 in Balochistan and 442 in Azad Kashmir.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Islamabad is 70,609, whereas as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 107,309 so far, Punjab recorded 273,566 cases, Sindh reported 273,466 cases, Balochistan recorded 21,000 cases, Azad Kashmir reported 15,741 cases and Gilgit-Baltistan cases 5,191 since outbreak in the country.

Let it be known that the National Command and Operations Center has declared 26 districts of Pakistan as high risk.