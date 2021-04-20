Adsense 970×250

COVID-19 in Pakistan: National toll of Confirmed Cases jumps to 766,882

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

20th Apr, 2021. 09:53 am
Adsense 300×600
Coronavirus
Adsense 300×250

Pakistan reported 137 deaths due to the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours taking the national death tally to 16,453.

According to the National Command and Operations Center, after the inclusion of 5,445 infections, the total number of confirmed cases in Pakistan has reached to 766,882.

The number of active cases across the country now stands at 83,298 whereas 667,131 people have recovered from Coronavirus.

The highest number of deaths due to coronavirus has been reported in Punjab where 7,561 people lost their lives whereas 4,556 people lost their lives in Sindh, 2,920 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 645 in Islamabad, 104 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 225 in Balochistan and 442 in Azad Kashmir.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Islamabad is 70,609, whereas as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 107,309 so far, Punjab recorded 273,566 cases, Sindh reported 273,466 cases, Balochistan recorded 21,000 cases, Azad Kashmir reported 15,741 cases and Gilgit-Baltistan cases 5,191 since outbreak in the country.

Let it be known that the National Command and Operations Center has declared 26 districts of Pakistan as high risk.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Hiba Bukhari
27 mins ago
Since When Actress Hiba Bukhari Is Getting Marriage Proposals?

Pakistan's emerging actress Hiba Bukhari is winning the hearts of her fans...
Fawad Chaudhry press conference
1 hour ago
Government working on introducing an electronic voting machine: Fawad Chaudhry

Newly-appointed Interior Minister Fawad Chaudhry has informed that the government is working...
2 hours ago
Can you find a soccer ball hidden among these pandas?

Here are a lot of pandas cheering happily. They are apparently celebrating...
Aiman Khan new pictures
2 hours ago
Aiman Khan Winning Hearts With Her Alluring Look & Simplicity

The most adored showbiz celebrity Aiman Khan usually treats fans with her stunning looks...
Maya Ali Instagram
2 hours ago
Maya Ali Looks Dreamy In This Beautiful Pink Attire

Actress Maya Ali always impresses her fans with her lovely looks and stunning fashion...
Kishore Nandlaskar
2 hours ago
Legendary Actor Kishore Nandlaskar Dies Due to COVID-19 Complications

Bollywood actor Kishore Nandlaskar, known for his role in Singham in 2010,...

Recent News

Hiba Bukhari
27 mins ago
Since When Actress Hiba Bukhari Is Getting Marriage Proposals?

Pakistan's emerging actress Hiba Bukhari is winning the hearts of her fans...
Fawad Chaudhry press conference
1 hour ago
Government working on introducing an electronic voting machine: Fawad Chaudhry

Newly-appointed Interior Minister Fawad Chaudhry has informed that the government is working...
2 hours ago
Can you find a soccer ball hidden among these pandas?

Here are a lot of pandas cheering happily. They are apparently celebrating...
Aiman Khan new pictures
2 hours ago
Aiman Khan Winning Hearts With Her Alluring Look & Simplicity

The most adored showbiz celebrity Aiman Khan usually treats fans with her stunning looks...