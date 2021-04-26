The University of Karachi (KU) has suspended on campus classes till 17th May in wake of the ongoing wave of the novel coronavirus.
According to the details, a notification has also been issued in this regard.
As per the notification:
- The in-person / on-campus classes and labs are suspended till 17′ May, 2021. However online classes will be held as per time table.
- All examinations are suspended till further orders.
- Dr. Mahmud Husain Library including all Departmental Seminar Libraries will remain closed for students, however limited staff will be available for necessary official services.
- Office timings shall be from 09:00 a.m. to 02:00 p.m. (Monday to Thursday) & 09:00 a.m. to 01:00 p.m. (Friday) for morning staff and 02:00 p.m. to 04:00 p.m. for evening staff.
- All Para Medical Staff / Ambulance Drivers / Engineering Technical Staff / Security Guards / Sanitary Workers / Malis and other technical staff engaged in essential services shall perform their duties as usual.
- General Public and Students are advised to avoid visiting the University Offices / Departments.
- The Essential public dealing would be allowed at Silver Jubilee Gate counters with the strict compliance of SOP’s of Covid-19.
- In the teaching departments, the Dean’s of faculties will make a schedule for different departments of their faculty to open twice a week on rotational basis.
- In the administrative departments, the Sectional Heads are authorized to call the essential staff as per requirement of the Section.