COVID-19: KU suspends physical classes, exams till 17th May

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

26th Apr, 2021. 04:15 pm
Karachi University
The University of Karachi (KU) has suspended on campus classes till 17th May in wake of the ongoing wave of the novel coronavirus.

According to the details, a notification has also been issued in this regard.

As per the notification:

  • The in-person / on-campus classes and labs are suspended till 17′ May, 2021. However online classes will be held as per time table.
  • All examinations are suspended till further orders.
  • Dr. Mahmud Husain Library including all Departmental Seminar Libraries will remain closed for students, however limited staff will be available for necessary official services.
  • Office timings shall be from 09:00 a.m. to 02:00 p.m. (Monday to Thursday) & 09:00 a.m. to 01:00 p.m. (Friday) for morning staff and 02:00 p.m. to 04:00 p.m. for evening staff.
  • All Para Medical Staff / Ambulance Drivers / Engineering Technical Staff / Security Guards / Sanitary Workers / Malis and other technical staff engaged in essential services shall perform their duties as usual.
  • General Public and Students are advised to avoid visiting the University Offices / Departments.
  • The Essential public dealing would be allowed at Silver Jubilee Gate counters with the strict compliance of SOP’s of Covid-19.
  • In the teaching departments, the Dean’s of faculties will make a schedule for different departments of their faculty to open twice a week on rotational basis.
  • In the administrative departments, the Sectional Heads are authorized to call the essential staff as per requirement of the Section.

