COVID-19: Sindh Govt announces closure of all schools, colleges and universities

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

26th Apr, 2021. 12:00 pm
Murtaza Wahab
Spokesperson Sindh government Murtaza Wahab has announced that all schools, colleges and universities will remain closed in the province owing to the spike in the coronavirus cases in the province.

According to the details, Murtaza Wahab tweeted that Sindh government offices will operate with an essential staff of 20% only as the country battles a dangerous third wave of coronavirus.

He wrote:

All #SindhGovt offices shall operate with an essential staff of 20% only. All schools, colleges & universities shall also remain closed due to the rising number of #COVID19 cases

Let it be known that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has jumped to 800,452 after fresh inclusion of 4,825 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), 70 more people died due to the dread virus taking the national tally of deaths to 17,187.

As many as 4,234 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, after which the total number of recovered patients has reached to 694,046.

