COVID-19 SOPs enforcement: Pakistan Army to take control of Lahore after 6 pm

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

26th Apr, 2021. 03:32 pm
Pakistan Army
The Pakistan Army will take control of the Lahore after 6pm to enforce coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

According to the details, no one will be allowed to leave their house unnecessarily after 6pm and in emergency cases public will have to carry their National Identity Card (NIC).

However, government officials will be able to continue with routine after showing their official card.

The troops also patrolled Lahore roads along with police and district officials to ensure enforcement of COVID health protocols, however as per reports; army will take full control of the city after 6 pm.

Coronavirus awareness messages were displayed on the vehicles of the army troops patrolling the city.

“Join hands in the fight against coronavirus,” one of the awareness messages read.

It should be noted here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that Pakistan Army will help police and Rangers to ensure implementation on the coronavirus SOPs.

In a televised address after a meeting of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in Islamabad, he regretted that the people are currently not observing caution.

He warned if the people did not comply with the health guidelines, we will have to impose complete lockdowns in cities.

