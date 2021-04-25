Adsense 970×250

‘COVID-19 test positivity rate in Lahore increased to 20 percent,’ Dr. Yasmin Rashid

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

25th Apr, 2021. 01:08 pm
Dr Yasmin Rashid
Punjab Minister for Healthcare Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that the province has witnessed a significant increase in the coronavirus positivity rate.

According to the details, while briefing media today, she said that 28 people succumbed to the deadly virus in Lahore after which 15 localities in the city were sealed, adding that; ‘two neighborhoods of Multan and 10 areas of Rawalpindi have been completely sealed as well.’

She said that similar rules will be implemented in any area of the province where positivity rate exceeds 8%.

‘In Lahore, the positivity rate of coronavirus cases has increased to 20%, while Faisalabad and Multan reported an infection rate of 27% and 23%.’ She said.

The Minister urged people to wear masks and practice social distancing. She said that presently, the highest number of people are getting vaccinated in Punjab.

