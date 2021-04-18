Adsense 970×250

COVID-19 Update: Pakistan records 149 deaths in a single day

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

18th Apr, 2021. 09:55 am
Adsense 300×600
Coronavirus
Adsense 300×250

Pakistan reported 149 deaths due to the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours taking the national death tally to 16,243.

According to the National Command and Operations Center, after the inclusion of 6,127 infections, the total number of confirmed cases in Pakistan has reached to 756,285.

The number of active cases across the country now stands at 79,108 whereas 654,956 people have recovered from Coronavirus. The highest number of deaths due to coronavirus has been reported in Punjab where 7,333 people lost their lives whereas 4,544 people lost their lives in Sindh, 2,832 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 631 in Islamabad, 103 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 223 in Balochistan and 428 in Azad Kashmir.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Islamabad is 68,906, whereas as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 105,438 cases so far, Punjab recorded 264,010 cases, Sindh reported 271,524 cases, Balochistan recorded 20,760 cases, Azad Kashmir reported 15,304 cases and Gilgit-Baltistan cases 5,174 since outbreak in the country.

Let it be known that the National Command and Operations Center has declared 26 districts of Pakistan as high risk.

On the other hand, the government has decided to start vaccination of people in the age group of 50 to 59 from Wednesday.

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of National Command and Operation Center chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in Islamabad.

Asad Umar once again asked the people to get them registered for the vaccination.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Meesha Shafi Yoga Teacher
2 mins ago
Meesha Shafi Is Now A Yoga Teacher; Ready To Teach if schedule permits

Pakistan's singer Meesha Shafi, who had been under headlines after the harassment...
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan
11 mins ago
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that the...
National Assembly Passes Two Bills
20 mins ago
National Assembly Passes Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2020

The National Assembly (NA) has on Monday has passed two important bills...
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb
24 mins ago
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb

Grand Mufti of Pakistan Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman says that the rulers should take...
57 mins ago
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman blessed with baby

According to a report published on Sunday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin...
Champions League
1 hour ago
Real Madrid, Man City, Chelsea likely to be banned from Champions League

On Monday, UEFA executive committee member Jesper Moller said that clubs Real...

Recent News

Meesha Shafi Yoga Teacher
2 mins ago
Meesha Shafi Is Now A Yoga Teacher; Ready To Teach if schedule permits

Pakistan's singer Meesha Shafi, who had been under headlines after the harassment...
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan
11 mins ago
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that the...
National Assembly Passes Two Bills
20 mins ago
National Assembly Passes Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2020

The National Assembly (NA) has on Monday has passed two important bills...
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb
24 mins ago
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb

Grand Mufti of Pakistan Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman says that the rulers should take...