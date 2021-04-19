Adsense 970×250

COVID-19 Update: Pakistan Records 73 Deaths In A Single Day

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

19th Apr, 2021. 09:30 am
Pakistan Coronavirus
Pakistan reported 73 deaths due to the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours taking the national death tally to 16,316.

According to the National Command and Operations Center, after the inclusion of 5,152 infections, the total number of confirmed cases in Pakistan has reached to 761,437.

The number of active cases across the country now stands at 82,276 whereas 662,845 people have recovered from Coronavirus.

The highest number of deaths due to coronavirus has been reported in Punjab where 7,457 people lost their lives whereas 4,553 people lost their lives in Sindh, 2,899 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 642 in Islamabad, 103 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 223 in Balochistan and 439 in Azad Kashmir.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Islamabad is 70,079, whereas as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 106,500 so far, Punjab recorded 270,338 cases, Sindh reported 272,729 cases, Balochistan recorded 20,940 cases, Azad Kashmir reported 15,669 cases and Gilgit-Baltistan cases 5,182 since outbreak in the country.

Let it be known that the National Command and Operations Center has declared 26 districts of Pakistan as high risk.

