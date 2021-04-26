COVID-19 Vaccine: Pakistan to start registration of 40 plus age citizens

Adsense 300×250

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar announced on Monday that Pakistanis who age between 40-49 can now register for the coronavirus vaccine.

According to the details, the Minister made the announcement on Twitter.

In today’s NCOC meeting decided to open up registration of 40 plus age citizens starting tomorrow. Also decision taken to allow walk in vaccination of all registered citizens of 50 plus age group. If you are 40 years or older please register and encourage others to register

In today's NCOC meeting decided to open up registration of 40 plus age citizens starting tomorrow. Also decision taken to allow walk in vaccination of all registered citizens of 50 plus age group. If you are 40 years or older please register and encourage others to register — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 26, 2021