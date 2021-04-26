Adsense 970×250

COVID-19 Vaccine: Pakistan to start registration of 40 plus age citizens

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

26th Apr, 2021. 01:12 pm
Asad Umar
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar announced on Monday that Pakistanis who age between 40-49 can now register for the coronavirus vaccine.

According to the details, the Minister made the announcement on Twitter.

In today’s NCOC meeting decided to open up registration of 40 plus age citizens starting tomorrow. Also decision taken to allow walk in vaccination of all registered citizens of 50 plus age group. If you are 40 years or older please register and encourage others to register

Army deployment

Moreover the Federal Government has issued notifications for the deployment of Pakistan Army troops and Rangers in Punjab and Frontier Corps security personnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the province.

The notifications have been issued on the requisition of Punjab and KP governments and subsequent decision taken at the meeting of National Coordination Committee held last Friday.

The Army troops, Rangers and Frontier Corps security personnel will assist civil administration and civil armed forces in implementation of COVID-19 SOPs particularly in big cities.

