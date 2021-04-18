Adsense 300×250

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the diplomats will also be held accountable for the complaints filed against them.

According to the details, in a recent statement, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the Foreign Ministry has decided to recall the diplomats whose complaints have been received in Saudi Arabia.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that ‘the government do not need such diplomats who failed to address the issues of Pakistani community.

‘The diplomatic missions should not fail to solve the problems of the overseas community,’ said Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The Foreign Minister said welfare and resolution of the problems being faced by expatriate Pakistanis is among the top priorities of the incumbent government.

He said it is a matter of pleasure that a huge number of Pakistanis are residing in UAE and are playing a positive role in development and progress of the country.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the aim of his visit to UAE is to promote trade relations between Pakistan and United Arab Emirates in multiple fields.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the environment for investment in Pakistan has become favorable, adding that overseas Pakistanis are an important asset of the country.

The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan is promoting tourism. He said that the government is making every effort in improving the infrastructure in the northern areas which is not only boosting the confidence of the people but also increasing Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.