Escalation in COVID-19 disease leaves no choice but to postpone exams: Shafqat Mahmood

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

28th Apr, 2021. 10:05 am
Shafqat Mahmood
Federal Minister Education, professional training, National Heritage and culture Shafqat Mahmood has said that it is not easy for the government to postpone exams or close education institutions due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.

According to the details, Federal Minister Education, professional training, National Heritage and culture Shafqat Mahmood while responding to a tweet on Wednesday said that escalation in COVID-19 disease leaves no choice but to postpone exams or close education institutions.

In his reply, the Minister wrote:

‘It is not easy for us to postpone exams or close education institutions but if the disease escalates there is no choice.’

It should be noted that Shafqat Mahmood and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan announced on Tuesday that all the board exams have been postponed till 15th June 2021 as per National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) due to the increasing cases of coronavirus in the country.

After attending a special session of the NCOC, the minister and the SPAM held a press conference related to Cambridge exam centers as well as the overall situation of coronavirus in the country.

While speaking at the press conference, Shafqat Mahmood said that coronavirus cases have been increased in the country from April 18 (when the last education ministry meeting was held) until now, therefore, the government has decided to postpone all the exams until June 15.

“Exams of 9, 10, 11, and 12, which were supposed to begin from the end of May, have been delayed further,” the minister said. “No board exams will be held till mid-June (June 15).”

The education minister further said that in the third week of May, another meeting of the NCOC will decide if these exams will be further postponed or not.

“So if exams take place after June 15, they may continue in July and even August,” the minister explained.

