Faisal Edhi offers help for COVID-19 patients in India

Komal FatimaWeb Editor

23rd Apr, 2021. 03:27 pm
Faisal Edhi
Head of Edhi Foundation Faisal Edhi has offered its services to help India deal with coronavirus crises.

As per the details, Faisal Edhi has offered to provide 50 ambulances for coronavirus patients in India as a goodwill gesture.

In his letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he expressed grief over increasing Covid-19 cases and deaths of patients.

He said in the letter that mentions, “We, at the Edhi Foundation, have been closely following the current impact that the Covid-19 crisis has had on the people of India.

“We are very sorry to hear about the exceptionally heavy impact that the pandemic has had on your country, where a tremendous number of people are suffering immensely.”

Faisal Edhi offered the help of “a fleet of 50 ambulances along with our services to assist you in addressing, and further circumventing, the current health conditions”.

He further said in the letter that Edhi Foundation understood the intensity of the situation and “we wish to lend you our full support, without any inconvenience to you, which is why we will arrange all the necessary supplies that our team needs to assist the people of India.”

“Importantly, we are not requesting any other assistance from you, as we are providing the fuel, food, and other necessary amenities that our team will require.

“Our team consists of emergency medical technicians, office staff, drivers, and supporting staff.”

