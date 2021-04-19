Adsense 300×250

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday announced that 11 police officials who were taken hostage in Lahore by the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) have been released after negotiations carried out by the Punjab government.

According to the details, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in his video statement today, said that the first round of talks between the government and the outlawed TLP has been completed whereas, the second round of talks will be held today.

‘First round of talks concluded in a successful manner,’ said the minister, adding that, ‘the police have also returned from the area.’

نیوز اپڈیٹ

اسلام آباد: 19 اپریل

وفاقی وزیر داخلہ شیخ رشید احمد کا اہم ویڈیو پیغام جاری pic.twitter.com/kvXqVjWP9U — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) April 18, 2021

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed also hoped that all matters with the TLP will be solved amicably during the second round of talks between the government and the proscribed organization.

On the other hand, Karachi is on high alert and heavy contingents have been deployed at entry and exit points in the city following the nationwide strike announced by Tanzimat Ahl-e-Sunnat leader Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman against the Lahore incident.

Meanwhile, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also supported Mufti Muneeb’s call for shutter down strike against Lahore incident. Talking to the media in Islamabad Maulana Fazl condemned the Lahore incident.

On Sunday, CM Punjab’s aide on information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that miscreants armed with petrol bombs attacked the Nawankot Police Station, taking 12 policemen hostage and leaving six injured.

She shared a statement by the Lahore police, and said that owing to the attack, in which the attackers used petrol bombs and bottles of acid, Rangers and police personnel were trapped inside the police station.