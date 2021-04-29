Adsense 970×250

FM lauds German efforts to ensure earliest possible provision of COVID-19 vaccine

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday during a meeting with German counterpart Heiko Maas the stressed the need for enhancing mutual cooperation and collaboration to combat the pandemic in a holistic manner.

According to the details, the meeting between the two dignitaries was held at the foreign office in Islamabad today.

In the meeting, Shah Mahmood Qureshi underlined the importance of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Germany and maintaining a steady upward trajectory in the relationship.

Foreign Minister Qureshi He thanked the German side for its efforts to ensure earliest possible provision of vaccine through the COVAX initiative.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised his German counterpart about Pakistan’s steadfast support for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and positive contributions to the Afghan peace process.

He underscored the importance of responsible withdrawal and steady progress by the Afghan parties towards a negotiated political settlement. He said that all efforts must be made for reduction of violence leading to ceasefire.

On the occasion, the Foreign Minister also highlighted Pakistan’s shifting focus from geo-politics to geo-economics, within the perspective of economic security paradigm.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that the Afghan stakeholders must engage constructively to work out an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political solution, through an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led process.

Foreign Minister said peace in Afghanistan would yield other significant dividends including enhanced trade and regional connectivity.

