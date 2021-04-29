Adsense 970×250

FM Qureshi discusses bilateral matters with Ambassador of Hungary

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

29th Apr, 2021. 12:34 pm
Adsense 300×600
FM
Adsense 300×250

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday discussed bilateral relations, cooperation in various sectors and matters of mutual interest with Ambassador of Hungary to Pakistan Béla Fazekas in Islamabad.

According to the details, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan deeply values its relations with Hungary, adding that  the growing bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation despite the COVID-19 challenge is a positive development.

During the meeting, the They also exchanged views about the expected visit of the Foreign Minister of Hungary to Pakistan.

The Hungarian Ambassador, on the occasion, assured his country’s every possible cooperation for promotion of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

In March this year, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Minister of Hungary Mr. Peter Szijjarto jointly inaugurated the Hungary-Pakistan Trade and Economic Window (HPTEW) and the first Hungary-Pakistan business forum today. The event was held online.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, in his welcome remarks, underlined the importance Pakistan attached to Hungary, both bilaterally, and within the EU.

Focusing specifically on enhancing bilateral trade and economic ties, the Foreign Minister invited Hungarian companies to take advantage of the investor-friendly climate in Pakistan to enter into joint ventures with Pakistani companies, especially in the SEZs under the CPEC.

He welcomed Hungarian expertise in the fields of agriculture and food, environment, water resource management, engineering, vocational training and urban planning.

Appreciating the improving economic cooperation between Pakistan and Hungarian businesses, despite CoVID-19, the Foreign Minister also highlighted the importance of collaboration in the fight against the pandemic.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

PM Imran
29 mins ago
PM praises Pakistani diaspora for playing their part in supporting economy

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday praised Pakistani diaspora for playing...
Reza Baqir
39 mins ago
‘Providing investment opportunities overseas Pakistanis is primary vision of PM,’ Governor SBP

Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Reza Baqir on Thursday...
Hungary
50 mins ago
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary to visit Pakistan on Friday

Peter Szijjarto, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary will pay...
FM
1 hour ago
FM lauds German efforts to ensure earliest possible provision of COVID-19 vaccine

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday during a meeting with...
Asif Zardari
1 hour ago
Accountability Court summons Asif Ali Zardari on May 20

An accountability court in Islamabad has on Thursday summoned former president Asif...
Farrukh Habib takes oath as Minister of State for I&B
1 hour ago
Farrukh Habib takes oath as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting

Farrukh Habib has taken oath as the Minister of State for Information...

Recent News

PM Imran
29 mins ago
PM praises Pakistani diaspora for playing their part in supporting economy

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday praised Pakistani diaspora for playing...
Reza Baqir
39 mins ago
‘Providing investment opportunities overseas Pakistanis is primary vision of PM,’ Governor SBP

Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Reza Baqir on Thursday...
Hungary
50 mins ago
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary to visit Pakistan on Friday

Peter Szijjarto, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary will pay...
FM
1 hour ago
FM lauds German efforts to ensure earliest possible provision of COVID-19 vaccine

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday during a meeting with...