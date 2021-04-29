FM Qureshi discusses bilateral matters with Ambassador of Hungary

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday discussed bilateral relations, cooperation in various sectors and matters of mutual interest with Ambassador of Hungary to Pakistan Béla Fazekas in Islamabad.

According to the details, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan deeply values its relations with Hungary, adding that the growing bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation despite the COVID-19 challenge is a positive development.

During the meeting, the They also exchanged views about the expected visit of the Foreign Minister of Hungary to Pakistan.

The Hungarian Ambassador, on the occasion, assured his country’s every possible cooperation for promotion of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

In March this year, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Minister of Hungary Mr. Peter Szijjarto jointly inaugurated the Hungary-Pakistan Trade and Economic Window (HPTEW) and the first Hungary-Pakistan business forum today. The event was held online.