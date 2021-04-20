Adsense 970×250

FM Qureshi leaves for Iran to hold talks on Afghan peace process

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

20th Apr, 2021. 02:31 pm
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for Iran after completing a three-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to the details, Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his video statement before leaving for Iran said that he will hold important talks on the Afghan peace process with the Iran leadership.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that this visit will provide him an opportunity to discuss the regional situation with the leaders of Iran, adding that being the neighbor of Afghanistan, the Afghan peace process is also important for Iran as well.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the high level talks will also focus on promoting bilateral cooperation, whereas regional security situation including the latest developments in the Afghan Peace Process and the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and matters on strengthening regional cooperation under the umbrella of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) will also be discussed.

Foreign Minister said that both Pakistan and Iran have supported each other in difficult times and it will be our endeavor to further strengthen the relationship.

