FM Qureshi To Leave For A 3-Day official visit to Iran Tomorrow

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

19th Apr, 2021. 09:50 pm
FM Qureshi Iran visit
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will leave for a three-day official visit to Iran on Tuesday (tomorrow).

According to sources, Shah Mahmood Qureshi will arrive in Tehran after ending his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The foreign minister will meet his Iranian counterpart where they will discuss bilateral ties, the Afghanistan reconciliation process and other matters, added sources.

On the other hand, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Minister of State HE Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh of UAE during his official visit to the country.

Both the leaders discussed promoting bilateral relations, mutual cooperation between Pakistan and UAE in various sectors. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), FM Qureshi and HE Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh agreed that immense trade and investment opportunities existed between Pakistan and UAE.

The two also agreed to frequently exchange trade delegations.

The Foreign Minister FM also stressed utilizing avenues of Economic Diplomacy.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had reached the United Arab Emirates on a three-day visit.

During his visit, Qureshi held meetings with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other senior UAE leaders.

The Foreign Minister also talked with local and international media representatives of the UAE and explain Pakistan’s views on various regional and global issues.

