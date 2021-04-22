Adsense 300×250

At the invitation of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will pay a two-day visit to Turkey, where a tripartite conference on the Afghan peace process will be held.

A statement issued by Foreign Office Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said that Shah Mehmood Qureshi will visit Turkey on April 23, 2021, at the invitation of Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The Foreign Office said that during the visit, the Foreign Minister will hold bilateral talks with his Turkish counterpart and will attend a tripartite Conference of the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Turkey and Afghanistan.

According to the statement, during the bilateral talks, the two Foreign Ministers will take stock of bilateral relations and discuss preparations for the seventh session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSC), which will be held in Turkey this year. Will be.

The two sides will also discuss the security situation in the region.

During the tripartite meeting with the Foreign Ministers of Turkey and Afghanistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi will discuss the latest developments in the peace process in Afghanistan and joint achievements through inter-Afghan dialogue for a peaceful Afghanistan, according to a Foreign Office spokesman.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister will also highlight Pakistan’s valuable efforts in the Afghan peace process.

Relations between Turkey and Pakistan are linked by mutual trust, culture and history, and there is extraordinary trust and respect for each other. The Foreign Minister’s visit to Turkey is part of high-level exchanges between the two countries.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited Pakistan in January this year, and the two Foreign Ministers met informally during the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process conference in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on March 29.

In the meeting, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that Pakistan believes that a lasting and permanent solution to the Afghan problem lies in the comprehensive political dialogue between the Afghan leadership.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including bilateral relations and law and order situation in the region were discussed.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that deep fraternal relations were established between Pakistan and Turkey on the basis of common religious, cultural and cultural values, while the establishment of a high-level Strategic Cooperation Council between the two countries was a strategic partnership.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu praised Pakistan’s efforts for peace in Afghanistan and assured full support from Turkey in all efforts for peace and security in the region.