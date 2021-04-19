Adsense 970×250

Former KPK IGP Nasir Khan Durrani Passes Away

Web DeskWeb Editor

19th Apr, 2021. 06:47 pm
Former KPK IGP Nasir Durrani Passes Away
Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IGP Nasir Khan Durrani has passed away due to a novel coronavirus on Monday.

As per the details, Durrani was under treatment for the last one month at Mayo Hospital in Lahore.

