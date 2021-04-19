Former KPK IGP Nasir Khan Durrani Passes Away

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IGP Nasir Khan Durrani has passed away due to a novel coronavirus on Monday.
As per the details, Durrani was under treatment for the last one month at Mayo Hospital in Lahore.
اِنَّا لِلّٰہِ وَاِنَّآ اِلَیْہِ رَاجِعُوْنَ
IGP Nasir Durrani sahib has passed away, may Allah bless the departed soul……give patience to the family to bear the loss.@IGP_Punjab @DigIslamabad @ICT_Police @SSP_Islamabad @SSPITP @RwpPolice @kpkpolice091 @PeshawarCCPO pic.twitter.com/OlNpd1ASka
— Dr M Abdullah Tabassum (@DrMAbdullahTab1) April 19, 2021