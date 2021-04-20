Adsense 970×250

Former PEMRA Chief Absar Alam Shot in Stomach; Sheikh Rasheed Takes Notice Of The Attack

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

20th Apr, 2021. 08:32 pm
Adsense 300×600
Absar Alam shot in abdomen
Adsense 300×250

Former (Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority) PEMRA chairman Absar Alam was shot in Islamabad here on Tuesday (today).

The veteran journalist Absar Alam said unidentified men shot him and made a run for it.

According to police, the former PEMRA Chief was shot in the stomach but is in a stable condition now.

“The journalist was taking a walk in a park situated in the capital’s F-11 area when unidentified men came and shot him,” police added.

Later, a video of the wounded journalist travelling in a car surfaced began to circulate all over social media.

“My message to those who shot me: I will not be intimidated,” Alam said in the video.

However, Alam was immediately shifted to the hospital for further medical assistance.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has taken notice of the attack and ordered an investigation into it.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry condemned the incident and said the government had directed the police to examine the matter seriously.

Moreover, SAPM Shahbaz Gill also extends sincere wishes to the injured PEMRA chief.

Also, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has prayed for Alam’s speedy recovery and expressed strong dissatisfaction over the attack.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Hiba Bukhari
27 mins ago
Since When Actress Hiba Bukhari Is Getting Marriage Proposals?

Pakistan's emerging actress Hiba Bukhari is winning the hearts of her fans...
Fawad Chaudhry press conference
1 hour ago
Government working on introducing an electronic voting machine: Fawad Chaudhry

Newly-appointed Interior Minister Fawad Chaudhry has informed that the government is working...
2 hours ago
Can you find a soccer ball hidden among these pandas?

Here are a lot of pandas cheering happily. They are apparently celebrating...
Aiman Khan new pictures
2 hours ago
Aiman Khan Winning Hearts With Her Alluring Look & Simplicity

The most adored showbiz celebrity Aiman Khan usually treats fans with her stunning looks...
Maya Ali Instagram
2 hours ago
Maya Ali Looks Dreamy In This Beautiful Pink Attire

Actress Maya Ali always impresses her fans with her lovely looks and stunning fashion...
Kishore Nandlaskar
2 hours ago
Legendary Actor Kishore Nandlaskar Dies Due to COVID-19 Complications

Bollywood actor Kishore Nandlaskar, known for his role in Singham in 2010,...

Recent News

Hiba Bukhari
27 mins ago
Since When Actress Hiba Bukhari Is Getting Marriage Proposals?

Pakistan's emerging actress Hiba Bukhari is winning the hearts of her fans...
Fawad Chaudhry press conference
1 hour ago
Government working on introducing an electronic voting machine: Fawad Chaudhry

Newly-appointed Interior Minister Fawad Chaudhry has informed that the government is working...
2 hours ago
Can you find a soccer ball hidden among these pandas?

Here are a lot of pandas cheering happily. They are apparently celebrating...
Aiman Khan new pictures
2 hours ago
Aiman Khan Winning Hearts With Her Alluring Look & Simplicity

The most adored showbiz celebrity Aiman Khan usually treats fans with her stunning looks...