Former (Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority) PEMRA chairman Absar Alam was shot in Islamabad here on Tuesday (today).

The veteran journalist Absar Alam said unidentified men shot him and made a run for it.

According to police, the former PEMRA Chief was shot in the stomach but is in a stable condition now.

“The journalist was taking a walk in a park situated in the capital’s F-11 area when unidentified men came and shot him,” police added.

Later, a video of the wounded journalist travelling in a car surfaced began to circulate all over social media.

“My message to those who shot me: I will not be intimidated,” Alam said in the video.

#BreakingNews: Senior journalist and ex chairman #PEMRA @AbsarAlamHaider shot outside his home. Strong condemnable and everybody praye for Absar Sahb. pic.twitter.com/iHcCEtZZhD — Asad Ali Toor (@AsadAToor) April 20, 2021

However, Alam was immediately shifted to the hospital for further medical assistance.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has taken notice of the attack and ordered an investigation into it.

ابصار عالم پر فائرنگ کے واقعے کا نوٹس آٸ جی اسلام آباد کو تحقیقات کا حکم دے دیا ہے فائرنگ میں ملوث شخص کو جلد از جلد گرفتار کرنے کی ہدایت ابصار عالم پر فائرنگ کرنے والے قانون سے بچ نہیں سکیں گے۔ بہت جلد قانون کی گرفت میں ہونگے۔ — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) April 20, 2021

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry condemned the incident and said the government had directed the police to examine the matter seriously.

ابصار عالم پر قاتلانہ حملے کی شدید مذمت کرتے ہیں، پولیس کو واقعہ کی فوری تحقیقات کا کہ دیا ہے جوں ہی تفصیلات سامنے آئیں گی میڈیا کے سامنے رکھیں گے ، — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 20, 2021

Moreover, SAPM Shahbaz Gill also extends sincere wishes to the injured PEMRA chief.

افسوسناک خبر۔ اس کی سخت مذمت کرتے ہیں۔ یہ گھٹیا حرکت کرنے والوں کو کیفر کردار تک پہنچانا ہو گا۔ اللہ ان کو صحت عطا فرمائے۔ https://t.co/3jRSmK1eat — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) April 20, 2021

Also, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has prayed for Alam’s speedy recovery and expressed strong dissatisfaction over the attack.