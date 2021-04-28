Adsense 970×250

Government Considering to split PIA into two companies

Web Desk

28th Apr, 2021. 12:41 pm
Adsense 300×600
Government Considering to split PIA into two companies
Adsense 300×250

On Tuesday the federal cabinet has decided to split Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) into two separate companies for its revival.

During a meeting on Tuesday chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the federal cabinet has decided to pull out PIA from financial crises by dividing the organization into two companies a new and the old PIAs.

Back in 2015, when the former premier Nawaz Sharif had originally approved the plan in his last tenure. The plan could not be executed because of  PIA employee’s protest and resistance of opposition parties against the prioritization of PIA.

While speaking to the media, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said, the cabinet had in principle approved the plan to divide the national carrier PIA into two companies but sent the summary into ECC again for new changes.

In the media briefing later he said, the cabinet was apprised that the operational losses of PIA had come down from Rs57bn to Rs1bn, which was a great success of the present management.

He said, “The real problem of the PIA, however, is its loan which caused an overall loss of Rs460bn,”

He said, “The PIA’s aircraft-to-employee ratio was 450, which was highest in the world”. Furthermore, he added, “The previous governments of the PML-N and PPP had ruined the national institution by making political and unnecessary appointments”

previously, splitting PIA into two different entities and cutting down 25 percent of employees was the ECC approved planned for restructuring of PIA.

In the ECC meeting, Dr. Ishrat Hussain had presented a plan for the amortization of Rs457 billion worth of liabilities by the fiscal year 2023. The ECC had approved absorbing about Rs202bn of liabilities as federal government equity in PIA during the current fiscal year.

Dr. Hussain made a detailed presentation on human resource and operational restructuring of PIA and suggested various options for restructuring, including measures to minimize losses and transform PIA into a financially viable entity.

These included human resource restructuring through Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS), hiring aviation experts, fleet modernization, routes rationalization, product development, and revenue enhancement measures. The ECC recommended the restructuring plan of PIACL for onward submission to the cabinet.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

PM
4 seconds ago
PM, Bill Gates discuss next steps on COVID-19 response, polio eradication and climate change

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Bill...
Arsenal Owner Kroenke Rules Out Selling The Club
11 mins ago
Arsenal owner Kroenke rules out sale of the club

Arsenal football club owners Stan and Josh Kroenke said on Tuesday they...
Arjun Allu
26 mins ago
Allu Arjun tests COVID-19 positive, in home quarantine

Famous Indian actor Allu Arjun has isolated himself after testing positive for...
Babar Azam
47 mins ago
Babar Azam crossed 2 million followers on Twitter

Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam has achieved another milestone on Wednesday, but this...
Countries Confirmed For The Commonwealth Cricket Game in 2022
60 mins ago
Pakistan women team qualifies for 2022 Commonwealth Games

Pakistan, South Africa, England, Australia, India, New Zealand and a nation from...
Oxygen cylinder
1 hour ago
Hike in prices of oxygen Cylinders in Karachi

According to the wholesalers, the price of  Oxygen Cylinders in Karachi has...

Recent News

PM
4 seconds ago
PM, Bill Gates discuss next steps on COVID-19 response, polio eradication and climate change

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Bill...
Arsenal Owner Kroenke Rules Out Selling The Club
11 mins ago
Arsenal owner Kroenke rules out sale of the club

Arsenal football club owners Stan and Josh Kroenke said on Tuesday they...
Arjun Allu
26 mins ago
Allu Arjun tests COVID-19 positive, in home quarantine

Famous Indian actor Allu Arjun has isolated himself after testing positive for...
Babar Azam
47 mins ago
Babar Azam crossed 2 million followers on Twitter

Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam has achieved another milestone on Wednesday, but this...