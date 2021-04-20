Adsense 300×250

Newly-appointed Interior Minister Fawad Chaudhry has informed that the government is working on introducing an electronic voting machine to grant overseas Pakistanis their voting rights.

While addressing a media briefing on Tuesday, Fawad said Prime Minister Imran Khan is very keen on electoral reforms in the country.

He further said, “Besides, manufacturing EVM in Pakistan, two machines have been imported from abroad.”

The Interior Minister further added, “The cabinet discussed the need for a countrywide centralized database about supply and demand of edible items in the country to avert any kind of shortage in this regard.”

Chaudhry Fawad said the cabinet allowed transportation of containers pertaining to the United Nations Children’s Fund from Karachi to Kabul at UNICEF’s request.

He also informed that the cabinet approved the appointment of Zaheer Abbas Khokhar as chairman of Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal.

Answering a question, Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said the government has accomplished its commitment of tabling a resolution condemning the blasphemous acts against the Holy Prophet (SAWW).

He said we should not forget the great sacrifices rendered by the policemen to maintain law and order in the country during the protests carried by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Earlier, Chaudhry had said that the operation against the proscribed religious party was originated after the miscreants launched an attack on police officers in Lahore.

Following the chaos created by TLP supporters in Lahore, Fawad Chaudhry said, “The state did not even yield to armed terrorist group Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TLP).”

“They kidnapped our Police and Rangers personnel following which we led an operation against them,” Chaudhry added.

“The Prime Minister is Aashiq e Rasool (SAWW) and he raised the objections over blasphemy on each available forum, the minister added further.