“I am proud of the PTI’s achievements over the last 2.5 years”: PM Imran

Adsense 300×250

Prime Minister Imran Khan has lauded his party workers for obtaining success on several fronts over the last two-and-a-half years.

He said, “No other government could take steps towards the country’s betterment.”

Also, taking to Twitter, the premier wrote, “Congratulations to PTI on its 25th birthday. I want to especially remember two friends, Ahsan Rashid and Naeem Ul Haque, as well as Saloni Bokhari – all of whom were with me when we launched PTI in Holiday Inn Lahore 25 years ago. Sadly all three are no longer with us.”

Congratulations to PTI on its 25th birthday. I want to especially remember two friends, Ahsan Rashid and Naeem Ul Haque, as well as Saloni Bokhari – all of whom were with me when we launched PTI in Holiday Inn Lahore 25 years ago. Sadly all three are no longer with us. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 25, 2021

He also expresses grief for all those who are no longer a part of PTI.

PTI’s 25th Foundation Anniversary

Earlier in the day, On the occasion of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s 25th foundation day anniversary, the premier shed light on his motivation to join politics 25 years ago and said that he wanted to eliminate corruption from the country.

“I had studied political science in the university and had played professional cricket in Britain, therefore, I had realised it early on that nations don’t move towards destruction due to a lack of resources or because of bombings or war,” he said.

“The main purpose of the party was to eradicate corruption from the country,” he added.

“Money laundering was on the rise when I decided to form PTI,” PM said, adding: “PTI did not get a single seat in the first election, won one seat in the second election, many of our members lost but I never gave up.”

“It is the latter form of corruption that really drowns the nations as the entire country would succumb to heaps of debts acquired by those in power,” he added.

We named our party after justice, the Prime Minister said.

He went on to add, “When there is justice, there cannot be any instance of corruption.”

“Justice means the supremacy of law, meaning the weak and the mighty are equal before the law.”

He said this was the only motivation behind the endeavour we had set out on 25 years ago today.

“The first 15 years of the party’s struggle were the most gruelling and many of our partners and friends cut off from us saying they were being ridiculed due to the far fetched ideas proposed by the party that had secured no seat,” he said.

“I am proud of the PTI government’s achievements over the last 2.5 years,” he added.

The Prime Minister further said, “Most importantly, the PTI government is fighting for the supremacy of law in the country, which is a battle for the soul of Pakistan.”

He also added that through justice, the government will win this war.