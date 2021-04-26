Adsense 970×250

Imran Khan To Meet Jahangir Tareen Tomorrow: Sources

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

26th Apr, 2021. 08:40 pm
Jahangir Tareen
 Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet with PTI leader Jahangir Tareen on Tuesday (tomorrow) to listen to his complaints.

According to sources close to the situation, Jahangir Tareen, who will be joined by like-minded lawmakers, will express his concerns to the prime minister about the cases filed against him.

On April 22, estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen announced that he would meet Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan shortly.

Tareen told the media after appearing before the session court in the sugar scam case that he has a strong friendship with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the whole group that supports him needs to meet with the premier, not any committee, to discuss the issue.

“A day before Iftar dinner hosted for the group, contact was established from Islamabad,” Tareen said and added that he was assured of meeting with PM Khan in few days.

Jahangir Tareen said as many as 40 assembly members are supporting him.

Earlier, interim bails of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen were extended till May 3.

As per the details, they were granted interim bails by a Banking Court in Lahore on Saturday in fake accounts case.

Jahangir Tareen and Ali Tareen appeared before judge Ameer Muhammad Khan as the counsel informed the court that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had sent notices to the accused on April 14. The counsel also told the court that FIA had summoned records of all businesses of the accused including the dairy farms.

The lawyer claimed that providing all the documents on a day’s notice is not possible, particularly due to the law and order situation. The court adjourned the hearing till May 3 as both will appear before FIA on April 19.

