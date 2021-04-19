Adsense 970×250

Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

20th Apr, 2021. 12:15 am
Grand Mufti of Pakistan Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman says that the rulers should take the nails of conscience.

Releasing a video statement on the current situation in the country, Mufti Muneeb said that the crackdown should be stopped immediately, the Interior Minister has adopted the tone of Pharaonicism.

He also demanded the government the immediate steps to “rein in” Sheikh Rashid

He said that if the demands of peaceful protests were not addressed then it would be difficult for us to control the emotions of the people and appeal for peace.

“May God saves Pakistan from this chaos and destruction for those who have the arrogance of their power, let those understand that there is no one more powerful and just than Allah Almighty.

Earlier today, Traders’ organizations in different cities, including Karachi, Lahore and Gujranwala, have announced their full support for the call for a wheel jam strike by scholars today.

According to the details, the All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran in Lahore while announcing their support on the appeal of Tanzimat Ahl-e-Sunnat leader Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman said that the markets across the country will remain closed.

Trader’s community in Gujranwala also supported the strike call of religious scholars while All Karachi Traders Union, Karachi Traders Association, Karachi Goods Carriers Association, and All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran Sindh have also announced the closure of all business and commercial centres in the city. is also observing a wheel jam strike today.

Let it be known that Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman announced a nationwide wheel jam strike against the Lahore incident.

While addressing a press conference in Karachi along with other Ulemas, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman announced a nationwide shutter down and wheel jam strike against the Lahore incident.

On the other hand, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, has said that “we condemn the Lahore incident from the platform of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal.”

