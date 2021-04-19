Adsense 300×250

The Punjab home department on Monday suspended mobile and internet services in various parts of the provincial capital.

According to details, the cellular phone networks and Internet service suspended due to security concerns.

People said the authorities should have announced in advance to avoid inconvenience to hundreds of thousands of consumers.

As per media reports, areas in which internet service is suspended include Garhi Shahu, Cooperative Store, Allama Iqbal Road, Singhpura, and other areas. Internet and mobile services are also affected in areas including Wahdat Colony, Regal Chowk, Mayo Hospital, Shah Alam Market, and Sabzazar.

It may be recalled that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) temporarily blocked Facebook, Twitter and several other social media applications on security grounds last Friday.

“In order to maintain public order and safety, access to certain social media applications has been restricted temporarily,” a senior telecoms regulator official had said.

The block lasted until 3:00 pm and applied to YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Telegram and Tiktok.