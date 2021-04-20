Adsense 970×250

Iran Lifts Restrictions on the import of Pakistan’s kinnow: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

20th Apr, 2021. 09:35 pm
Pakistan Iran bilateral ties
Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has on Tuesday arrived in Tehran on a three-day official visit for talks with the Iranian leadership on bilateral relations.

Upon his arrival, FM Qureshi was received at Imam Khomeini International Airport, Tehran. He will hold meetings with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and other senior Iranian leadership.

However, the Foreign Minister has announced good news for Pakistan following the strengthening of economic ties between the two countries, via his Twitter.

He wrote, “Always a pleasure to be in Iran and I am pleased to share some good news for our citrus farmers. Following discussions, happy to announce that Iran has lifted restrictions on the import of Pakistan’s kinnow.”

Furthermore, bilateral cooperation, promotion of economic linkages and other matters of mutual interest, including regional situation will be discussed during the meetings.

The two foreign ministers will hold delegation-level talks on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations with a focus on further deepening cooperation in diverse fields.

The two sides will discuss the regional security situation including the latest developments in the Afghan Peace Process and the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Before his visit, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that both Pakistan and Iran have supported each other in difficult times and it will be our endeavour to further strengthen the relationship.

