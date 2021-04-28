Adsense 970×250

“Joint strategy needed to counter growing trend of Islamophobia”: Asad Qaiser

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

28th Apr, 2021. 10:18 pm
The National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has highlighted the major issue of Islamophobia which has hurt sentiments of Muslims across the globe.

Taking to his Twitter, Qaiser wrote, “I have addressed letters to world Parliaments to raise a voice against #Islamophobia which has hurt sentiments of Muslims across the globe. A joint strategy to counter growing trend of Islamophobia is need of the hour to promote inter-faith harmony for lasting peace in the world.”

Earlier, in an unfavourable turn of events, a heated exchange took place amidst the session between PML-N’s Khaqan Abbasi and Asad Qaiser.

Abbasi had approached the Speaker’s stage to have a word with him when all of a sudden he was heard saying: “Have you no shame?”

“Hold your tongue,” said the Speaker in response. To which Abbasi replied: “You always speak such things and adopt such a behaviour.”

However, as things intensified, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi added: “I will take off my shoe and hit you.”

“I too will do such a thing then. Please stay within your limits,” Speaker Asad Qaiser said to Abbasi.

The Speaker told the former premier to just proceed and speak about what he had set out to address.

After the incident took place, several politicians jumped in to discuss the fiery matter. SAPM Shahbaz Gill took to Twitter and lambasted Abbasi over being ill-mannered.

Previously, the Speaker of NA had tested positive for coronavirus.

” I have put myself in self-quarantine. Today, when I had myself tested again, the report came out positive,” he added. “I have been advised to stay at home and take care. The test results of my son and daughter have also come out positive,” Qaiser.

He had also appealed to the nation for prayers of his recovery as well as to take precautionary measures.

