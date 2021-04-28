Adsense 970×250

‘Kamyab Jawan Program will play significant part in youth empowerment,’ says PM

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

28th Apr, 2021. 04:31 pm
PM
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that his government will support the youth through proper training in fisheries and help them run own businesses.

According to the details, Prime Minister Imran Khan was addressing ceremony of soft loan distribution among youth of Balochistan under Kamyab Jawan programme in Quetta today. Imran Khan said that Kamyab Jawan Program will play significant part in youth empowerment.

He said that the coastal areas of Balochsitan offer immense potential in fisheries and the local youth should learn techniques to fully tap the opportunities.

Prime Minister Imran Khan during his address expressed satisfaction over allocation of 10 billion rupees for the small business and skill development of the people of Balochistan.

Moreover he also proposed that learning of cage fishing technique as an aquaculture fish production system could prove beneficial for poor fishermen.

In addition to this, Imran Khan said promotion of fisheries sector would help uplift the youth of Balochistan and would ultimately benefit Pakistan.

