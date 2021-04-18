Adsense 970×250

Karachi: Four Killed in different road mishaps

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

18th Apr, 2021. 11:04 am
Adsense 300×600
Karachi Accidents
Adsense 300×250

At least three people were killed and two others got severely injured after a speedy truck hit a motorbike on Superhighway in Karachi.

According to rescue sources, a truck loaded with watermelons hit a motorcycle on the superhighway, killing three people and injuring two others.

Rescue sources said that the bodies and injured have been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital while police have started investigation into the incident. The deceased were aged between 25 and 30 years.

On the other hand, a man was killed in a traffic accident near Green City in Quaidabad. The deceased was identified as 24-year-old Abdul Rehman son of Razzaq Omar.

It should be noted that four people died in separate road accidents in Karachi on Friday.

According to police, a motorcyclist died when an unidentified speedy vehicle hit him on Shara e Faisal near Karsaz.

The casualty was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where he was identified as 50-year-old Ghulam Haider, son of Naseer Ahmed. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

Separately, a man died in a road accident when a speedy vehicle hit him while he was crossing a road in the Baloch Colony area. He was later identified as 55-year-old Abdur Rasheed. He died on the spot and was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. Police said the deceased was a resident of the Mehmoodabad area. A case has been registered.

Two people were seriously injured in a road accident in the Keamari area. They both were taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, where they succumbed to their injuries. They were identified as 22-year-old Ahmed and 30-year-old Sameer Shah.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Meesha Shafi Yoga Teacher
3 mins ago
Meesha Shafi Is Now A Yoga Teacher; Ready To Teach if schedule permits

Pakistan's singer Meesha Shafi, who had been under headlines after the harassment...
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan
12 mins ago
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that the...
National Assembly Passes Two Bills
21 mins ago
National Assembly Passes Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2020

The National Assembly (NA) has on Monday has passed two important bills...
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb
25 mins ago
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb

Grand Mufti of Pakistan Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman says that the rulers should take...
58 mins ago
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman blessed with baby

According to a report published on Sunday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin...
Champions League
1 hour ago
Real Madrid, Man City, Chelsea likely to be banned from Champions League

On Monday, UEFA executive committee member Jesper Moller said that clubs Real...

Recent News

Meesha Shafi Yoga Teacher
3 mins ago
Meesha Shafi Is Now A Yoga Teacher; Ready To Teach if schedule permits

Pakistan's singer Meesha Shafi, who had been under headlines after the harassment...
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan
12 mins ago
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that the...
National Assembly Passes Two Bills
21 mins ago
National Assembly Passes Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2020

The National Assembly (NA) has on Monday has passed two important bills...
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb
25 mins ago
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb

Grand Mufti of Pakistan Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman says that the rulers should take...