At least three people were killed and two others got severely injured after a speedy truck hit a motorbike on Superhighway in Karachi.

According to rescue sources, a truck loaded with watermelons hit a motorcycle on the superhighway, killing three people and injuring two others.

Rescue sources said that the bodies and injured have been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital while police have started investigation into the incident. The deceased were aged between 25 and 30 years.

On the other hand, a man was killed in a traffic accident near Green City in Quaidabad. The deceased was identified as 24-year-old Abdul Rehman son of Razzaq Omar.

It should be noted that four people died in separate road accidents in Karachi on Friday.

According to police, a motorcyclist died when an unidentified speedy vehicle hit him on Shara e Faisal near Karsaz.

The casualty was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where he was identified as 50-year-old Ghulam Haider, son of Naseer Ahmed. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

Separately, a man died in a road accident when a speedy vehicle hit him while he was crossing a road in the Baloch Colony area. He was later identified as 55-year-old Abdur Rasheed. He died on the spot and was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. Police said the deceased was a resident of the Mehmoodabad area. A case has been registered.

Two people were seriously injured in a road accident in the Keamari area. They both were taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, where they succumbed to their injuries. They were identified as 22-year-old Ahmed and 30-year-old Sameer Shah.