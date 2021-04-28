Adsense 970×250

Karachi: Micro-smart lockdown imposed in parts of Malir district

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

28th Apr, 2021. 03:01 pm
Karachi
The district administration Malir has inflicted micro-smart lockdown in parts of Gulshan Hadeed and Airport areas from till 10th of May.

According to a notification issued by deputy commissioner Malir, wearing face masks is mandatory for all persons who are entering or leaving the specific areas, whereas, unnecessary movement of the people has also been banned, according to the notification.

Moreover, all business and industrial activities will remain suspended in these areas, while the pillion riding has been banned.

As per the notification all kinds of gatherings will be banned in the said areas and the coronavirus-positive persons will be quarantined in their homes.

It should be noted that Sindh has received 562,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from the Centre, according to data from the Health Department of the Sindh government.

The province has received 11,000 doses of the CanSino vaccine and 80,000 doses of the SinoWeek vaccine.

The first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine has been administered to 283,233 people across the province, out of which, 149,330 citizens have received the second dose as well, the Health Department said. In Karachi, 120,978 people received the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine and of them, 51,687 got the second one as well.

Whereas 123,567 of health workers received the first dose across the province, and of them, 85,119 have received the second dose too. Meantime, 10,855 senior citizens have got the CanSino Bio vaccines across the province.

The Sindh government has so far received 653,000 doses of different kinds of coronavirus vaccine as the vaccination process was kick-started across the country on February 2nd. The provincial government doled out 580,000 doses to different districts.

