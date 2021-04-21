Adsense 970×250

Karachi: Micro-smart lockdown imposed in virus hotspots

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 12:28 pm
karachi
Karachi administration has enforced micro smart lockdown in various areas of Kemari district for two weeks in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to the details, a notification has also been issued in this regard. As per the notification the micro smart lockdown will remain enforced until May 5 in three sub-divisions of Kemari district. Kemari, Baldia and Site have been put under the micro smart lockdown. The hotspots were identified by the district health officer (DHO).

The authorities have directed to strictly implement the health protocols. Wearing facemask has been declared mandatory by the local administration in the areas. Whereas the social gatherings will remain suspended in the area. The movement of people residing in areas under the smart lockdown shall be strictly restricted. In addition to this, the commercial activities in the above mentioned areas will continue with complete compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs).

