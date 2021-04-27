Adsense 300×250

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra for violating COVID-19 protocols after he attended an Iftar-dinner in his constituency at a restaurant.

According to the details, KP Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra attended an Iftar dinner at a restaurant in his constituency despite government restrictions to control the virus spread in the province.

In the pictures of the event that went viral on the social media, it could be seen that most of the attendees, including the health minister, did not wear masks and were found violating social distancing rules.

The province is already facing the worst situation during the third wave of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The government has banned outdoor and indoor events in restaurants.

In the registered case, the hotel manager and owner have also been named. The restaurant was also sealed after photos surfaced on social media.