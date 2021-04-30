Adsense 300×250

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has granted bail to 32 arrested activists of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Anti-terrorism court Judge Ijaz Ahmed heard bail pleas in a case of damaging government property and interfering in government affairs.

Lawyers for the accused appeared in court who said that the accused had no role in the case, they have been arrested from their homes and involved in the case.

The lawyers requested the court to order the release of the accused on bail and release them on bail.

However, public prosecutor, Abdul Jabbar Dogar argued in court that the accused tortured policemen during the sit-in and also set fire to police vehicles.

Later, the court granted bail to 32 arrested accused in exchange for bail bonds of Rs 1 lakh each.

The court granted bail to 32 accused, including Shabbir, Karamat, Daniel, Rafiq, Munawar, Abdul Razzaq, Muhammad Aslam and Naveed.

The court ordered the lawyers of all the accused to submit bail bonds of Rs one lakh each.

It may be recalled that earlier this month, Tehreek-e-Lubaik Pakistan had called for sit-ins at various places to oust the French ambassador.

The protests turned violent in several places, injuring both police and TLP members and killing several others.

Hundreds of TLP workers were arrested during the clashes, but talks with party leaders led to the immediate release of those arrested under the MPO.

However, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had said that 210 cases of the banned Tehreek-e-Libek would go through court proceedings, including the case of its leader Saad Hussain Rizvi, in which Section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code 78 (a) was imposed.

Earlier, the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has approached the Ministry of Interior to lift the ban imposed on the outfit imposed by the government.

As per the reports, the leaders of TLP have filed a petition seeking review of the ban and have also approached the interior ministry in this regard.

Back on April 15, the federal government banned the TLP after its supporters staged violent protests across the country after the arrest of their leader Saad Hussain Rizvi.

A notification declaring TLP as a proscribed organisation was issued by the Ministry of Interior shortly after the federal cabinet approved a summary to ban the party.

Addressing a press conference on April 21, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed during his media briefing on April 21, said that the ban on the party was not being reversed.

However, he added, it has 30 days to file an appeal against the government’s decision of banning it with the Ministry of Interior, after which a committee will be formed to decide the case.