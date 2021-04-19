Adsense 970×250

‘Law and order situation in Punjab is satisfactory,’ says CM Punjab

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

19th Apr, 2021. 10:34 am
Usman Buzdar
Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that law and order situation in the province is well maintained by the security officials.

According to the details, in a recent statement Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Police Rangers and other agencies are performing their duties well.

He said that the protection of life and property of the people and the rule of law are among the duties of the government and it is being carried out well.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar also urged masses not to pay heed to reports from social media.

It should be noted that a nationwide shutter-down strike has been called for today by the leaders of various religio-political outfits after violence and protests in Lahore led to clashes between police and supporters of a banned Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan.

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, the former chairperson Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairperson had made the announcement for a strike in a press conference in Karachi along with other religious leaders late on Sunday.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, too, condemned the Lahore violence in a media talk in Islamabad and expressed support for Mufti Muneeb for his strike call.

