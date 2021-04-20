Adsense 970×250

Leader of banned TLP Saad Hussain Rizvi released from Jail

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

20th Apr, 2021. 02:57 pm
Saad Hussain Rizvi
The chief of the recently proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Saad Hussain Rizvi has been released from Kot Lakhpat jail on Tuesday.

According to the details, the government released the TLP Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi, from jail after the successful talks between the banned outfit and the government delegation which was led by the interior minister, Sheikh Rasheed.

His release came hours before a National Assembly session was scheduled to take place to vote on the expulsion of the French ambassador which is one of the key demands of the party.

It may be recalled that countrywide protests occurred after the arrest of Saad Hussain Rizvi into custody on April 12th ahead of the 20 April deadline for the group’s demands to be put forth to the parliament. . Many people were stranded in their workplaces whereas massive traffic jams witnessed in major cities on account of the intensity of the protests. The government then subsequently banned the TLP and started a crackdown on its leadership.

